Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 25

Today is Friday, March 25, the 84th day of 2022. There are 281 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The local chapter of the American Red Cross made the following announcement. “A clinic for crippled children will be held in Martinsville at the Municipal Hall on Sunday April 23rd. Dr. T.W. Graham, the noted specialist, will be here for that day only and will examine children free of charge.”

1947: The annual Red Cross campaign was over the top today with a wide margin of safety and additional reports are expected within the next two or three days by Chairman Rex. E. Stuart. Mr. Stuart said today approximately $11,563 has been raised against a joint county-city quota of $10,000.

1972: Fire destroyed office headquarters of American Standard Homes Corp on Liberty Street Sunday night causing $50,000 to $75,000 damage. According to company president Michael B. Eanes, the blaze wiped out a valuable four-year collection of blueprint and engineering plans used by direct operation of the assembly line production of packaged homes.

1997: The Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed a Martinsville plan today for Founder’s Park which would include plans for a potential relocation of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. The unanimous approval of the board takes the county, in effect, out of competition to offer the site for the museum. … The General Assembly earlier this year approved $15,000 for the museum to conduct a site-selection study that would consider sites in the Martinsville-Henry County area only. The museum has outgrown its $35,000 square foot facility in a former elementary school on Douglas Avenue.

Also 1997: Plans are in the works for Sears to expand into an additional 2,516 square feet in Liberty Fair Mall and for creation of a food court in the mall by late summer.