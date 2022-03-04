Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 4

Today is Friday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: During the past week the baseball fans of Fieldale-Martinsville, and of the Bi-State towns were cheered by the news that Fieldale-Martinsville would try to get backing, and put out a real ball club in the old Bi-State League. It is known that some of the really earnest baseball men, have gone to work in earnest to work up a team. More power to them.

1947: The State Highway Commission, in session at Richmond yesterday, among several matters transacted moved to abandon 14.01 miles of roadway in Henry county which area has been annexed by Martinsville, form the state’s secondary highway system.

1972: The Martinsville Singing Men, under the direction of Katherine Currie Tuggle and accompanied by Phyllis Strickland presented a concert on Tuesday evening under the auspices of the Civic Music Association.

Also 1972: Housing construction in Martinsville zoomed last year, showing an improved climate in a field considered a good economic indicator. Builders invested more than $5 in housing. The figure represents a three-fold increase over the amount invested in the same field during 1970. That was $2 million.

1997: Citing the city’s decision to spend $10.6 million on a new jail, members of the Martinsville School Board said they hope the city also will provide money for renovations at Albert Harris Elementary School.

Also 1997: The Business ’97 trade show will include a display welcoming 5 B’s and Applied Felts, two new industries in the area. “We’ll be welcoming those two industries to our community and we’ll be doing it at our booth,” said Larry Aydlett, executive vice president of the Martinsville—Henry County Chamber of Commerce.