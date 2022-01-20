Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 20

Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Bassett: The N&W R.R. Station was almost totally destroyed by fire last Monday night. The amount of the loss has not yet been determined. Mrs. J.D. Bassett lost a trunk in the station fire Monday night, valued at $1200. She had no check for it, having sent it to the station Monday evening expecting to start to Fla. Tuesday. Mr. J.D. Bassett has deferred going to Florida for some days owing to a slight operation which Mrs. B.C. Vaughn is undergoing.

Also 1922: The new town, North Bassett, is going right along, and is fast taking on the semblance of a town.

75 years ago: The second, in a series of tryouts for the Community Theater’s spring production – “Family Portrait” – will be held tonight at 7:30 in the Community Theatre meeting house on Starling Avenue. Director Frances Wells with Mrs. Al Mays as co-director are conducting these try-outs.

50 years ago: The State Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by two clerks convicted last June in Henry County Circuit Court of illegal blue law sales. The high court acted this week in turning down an appeal submitted by attorney John Epperly … a former manager of the Super-X Drug Store was convicted of selling a pair of ladies hose to County Deputy James Rogers. … A former clerk of the Jilly Market was found guilty of selling a dog collar and a pair of ladies hose. … In handing down the conviction, Circuit Court Judge John D. Hooker fined the two men $30 each and required them to post $1,000. … The appeal contested the blue law conviction on the grounds of “vagueness.”

It claimed merchants had to render a judicial decision on the “items of necessity” portion of the law before selling or refusing to sell certain items.