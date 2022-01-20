Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 21

Today is Friday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2022. There are 344 days left in the year.
100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: On last Thursday night the Danville and Western freight station here was entered by a thief who secured as his booty $896 in cash. When the agent, Miss Brown, preparing to close the office at 6 o’clock on Thursday afternoon, she found that the safe had by accident locked and not having the combination at hand she was unable to open it to place the accumulated cash amounting to $896. She did not care to take the money home with her, as she was afraid of keeping it overnight in her personal possession, so she placed it in a drawer of the desk which she usually kept locked. She found that her keys were locked up in the safe, having been left hanging to an inside drawer which she had used during the afternoon, and she was therefore unable to lock the desk drawer which contained the money.
75 years ago: The Home Demonstration Club of Axton held its regular meeting last week in the Home Economics cottage. The following officers were elected: Mrs. J.R. Roach, president; Mrs. Walter Gregory, vice-president; and Mrs. R.A. Tavenner, secretary-treasurer.
People are also reading…
50 years ago: You can’t see it yet, but its presence harkens more and more unmistakable as your boat winds its way north into the upper regions of the Roanoke River from Smith Mountain Lake. At first, it’s only a scent; but as you cruise further northward up the river. Between the forest-carpeted hills and untended, undulating farmfields, it grows … [writer takes a long time to spell it out: pollution]
25 years ago: Lynwood Christian Academy was evacuated this morning after teachers smelled fumes coming from a boy’s bathroom. The 50 K-12 students were sent home for the day, officials say. No one was hurt.