Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 11

Today is Monday, April 11, the 101st day of 2022. There are 264 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: One of the most attractive receptions of the season was given by Mrs. M. R. Schottland Wednesday at her handsome home on Starling Ave., in honor of Miss Flora Redd, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The house was beautifully decorated in spring flowers and potted plants. … The wedding cake was cut by the assisting hostesses, and Miss Kate Brown captured the ring and Miss Madge Field the thimble. About two hundred guests called.

1947: C.V. (Buck) Rogers was elected president of the Martinsville Rotary Club at annual elections held last night during the weekly meeting of the club at Henry Hotel. He succeeds A.C. Drewry.

Also 1947: Job openings at the Virginia State Employment Service office here have increased by 40 since Jan. 1, it was reported today by William F. Owen, manager of the office. Manager Owen said openings are available for salesmen, stenographers, bakers, chefs, spray painters, cabinet makers, trailer truck drivers, sheet metal workers, furniture upholsterers, brick layers, carpenters, meat cutters, and a number of openings for skilled workers in the furniture and textile industries.

1972: Mrs. Sally Clark, who’s coordinating the two-week clean-up drive here this month, noted a headline in the newspaper the other day that said “Bassett Forks Women to Clean Up Community,” and says she wishes she could read the same headline about every community.

1997: The cause of a fire that damaged the main building of Chatmoss Country Club early this morning is not known, fire officials said. Randy Smith, chief of the Dyer Store Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire, reported at 1 a.m., through a security system alarm, was contained in the second floor and attic of the main building of the country club on Mt. Olivet Road.