Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 18

Today is Monday, April 18, the 107th day of 2022. There are 258 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Proclamation by Mayor Brown: It is a fine thing to work hard and then seek health recreations … We are engaged here in Martinsville in serious work – in which that will bring us prosperity and greatness. But we must not forget how to play. For this reason, hereby proclaim the week of April 17-11 as “GO TO THEATRE WEEK.” I am assured that extraordinary efforts have been made at the Hamilton Theatre to present the best on the screen during this week. Enjoy yourselves, residents of Martinsville.

1947: Employees of the Stanley Furniture Co., Stanleytown, voted 234 to 135 against union representation in a National Labor Relation Board election held at the plant today. The Upholsterers International Union (AFL) had sought through the election to be bargaining agents for the employees.

Also 1947: “Playtown USA” and “1,000 for Recreation,” two technicolor and sound films, will receive their first public showing this evening at the Kiwanis Club at 6:30. More than 15 civic and fraternal organizations have booked the films from the Recreation Department during the month of April. Fast moving, packed with dramatic human interest, both movies give pictorial evidence as to what a city can do to provide leisure time activities for the people.

1972: Conservatively dressed in a gray plaid suit, thinning white hair closely cropped but carefully combed, Irving M. Groves is a sharp contrast to the new breed of hirsute, colorfully clothed young men who now run his bank.

1997: In a Nature magazine report, a Virginia Museum of Natural History researcher says the theory that today’s snakes are descended from seagoing lizard with powerful limbs is “a long shot.” Nicholas C. Fraser Ph.D., curator of vertebrate paleontology for the museum, said more research needs to be done.