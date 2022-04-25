Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 25

Today is Sunday, April 24, the 114th day of 2022. There are 251 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Another landmark disappears as the old Methodist church which has served as a place of worship for the Methodist congregation for almost two generations is being torn down this week to give place to the new church building and to the parsonage which is to be removed to the site of the old church.

1947: Employees of the Morris Novelty Furniture Co. voted more than two to one this morning against the United Furniture Workers of America, CIO, in an election called by the National Labor Relations Board to determine if the union was to become the bargaining agency of the workers there.

1972: Although it may be a little late to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Mike Thornton of Pinnacle Drive in Villa Heights has definitely found the luck of the Irish. With the help of his 7-year-old neighbor, Jacob Spencer, Thornton collected at least 20 four-leaf clovers in his yard one day last week.

1997: Five area residents have planted daffodils on a plot of land at Brookdale Street and Parkview Avenue in honor of Carolyn and Don Hartford. Leon Towarnicki, Martinsville’s director of public works, said the city allows civic groups and clubs to landscape areas if the y seem able to continue the project for many years. … Towarnicki said he could not recall who planted the daffodils at Brookdale Street and Parkview Avenue.

Five area residents have planted daffodils on a plot of land at Brookdale Street and Parkview Avenue in honor of Carolyn and Don Hartford. Leon Towarnicki, Martinsville’s director of public works, said the city allows civic groups and clubs to landscape areas if the y seem able to continue the project for many years. … Towarnicki said he could not recall who planted the daffodils at Brookdale Street and Parkview Avenue.