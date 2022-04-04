Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 4

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: This ad from Sam Kolodny, store owner: Let’s all get together and help to make our community a live one … Let’s patronize our own business men instead of sending our dollars to the mail order houses. Let’s be loyal to our own best interests instead of helping to bolster up the big monopolistic establishments that are draining our resources of all the ready money in sight. … It is up to us to prevent the big mail order houses from driving our storekeepers out of business, for several reasons, the greater of which are that our community will be rubbed off the map if we have no business concerns and that our ownership of property here will not amount to anything in this event.