Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 4

Today is Monday, April 4, the 94th day of 2022. There are 271 days left in the year.
In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: This ad from Sam Kolodny, store owner: Let’s all get together and help to make our community a live one … Let’s patronize our own business men instead of sending our dollars to the mail order houses. Let’s be loyal to our own best interests instead of helping to bolster up the big monopolistic establishments that are draining our resources of all the ready money in sight. … It is up to us to prevent the big mail order houses from driving our storekeepers out of business, for several reasons, the greater of which are that our community will be rubbed off the map if we have no business concerns and that our ownership of property here will not amount to anything in this event.
1947: In a prepared statement issued today the Henry County Board of Supervisors explained that it voted down Monday a proposed ordinance outlawing the Sunday sale of wine and beer because it felt it would be impossible to enforce the ordinance and that it would result in illegal Sunday sales.
People are also reading…
1972: Cooper and Ratcliff, Brookdale Road, River Hill: Cut-up pan-ready fryers, 27 cents/lb.; lean ground beef, 59 cents/lb.; Maxwell House instant coffee, 6-oz. jar, 99 cents; Coble cottage cheese, 12-oz. cup, 23 cents; Wesson oil, 1 pt. oz. bottle, 49 cents; thermos bottles, quart size, $1.59; Domino sugar, 5-lb. bag, 49 cents’ Ajax cleaner, 1 pt. 12 oz., 49 cents;
1997: When Marvin Carter yelled, “Go!” several hundred area children took to the field behind Albert Harris Elementary School with deafening screams of delight at the fifth annual Sportsman’s Club Easter egg hunt and cookout. “I want my kids to have a good time,” said Annette Barbour of Spencer, who was holding back 4-year-old Marcell with difficulty in the moments before the hunt.