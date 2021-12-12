Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 13

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2021. There are 18 days left in the year.

75 years ago in the Bulletin: Employees of Gravely Novelty Furniture company were notified today that effective December 16 a general increase of 5 cents an hour will be made in all wage rates. This brings to total increase given Gravely Novelty Furniture company workers since July, 1945, to 27 1-2 cents an hour, plus the company’s vacation plans and other benefits. Average earnings at this factory now compare favorably with the highest paid in the Southern Furniture industry.

50 years ago: Two men, one posing as a doctor, the other as his aide, victimized an aged and grieving Axton woman Thursday, stealing $200 in cash while she was conferring with the “doctor,” according to the sheriff’s department. The woman was identified as Mrs. Augusta Jones, 81, of Rt. 1, Axton, whose son, Morton “Buck” Jones, was buried Tuesday.