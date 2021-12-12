 Skip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 13
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 13

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2021. There are 18 days left in the year.

75 years ago in the Bulletin: Employees of Gravely Novelty Furniture company were notified today that effective December 16 a general increase of 5 cents an hour will be made in all wage rates. This brings to total increase given Gravely Novelty Furniture company workers since July, 1945, to 27 1-2 cents an hour, plus the company’s vacation plans and other benefits. Average earnings at this factory now compare favorably with the highest paid in the Southern Furniture industry.

50 years ago: Two men, one posing as a doctor, the other as his aide, victimized an aged and grieving Axton woman Thursday, stealing $200 in cash while she was conferring with the “doctor,” according to the sheriff’s department. The woman was identified as Mrs. Augusta Jones, 81, of Rt. 1, Axton, whose son, Morton “Buck” Jones, was buried Tuesday.

Also in 1971: Obie Dodson, manager of the Document Service Division, U.S. Patent Office, was honored recently by the Department of Commerce with the Silver Medal award. Dodson, a graduate of Albert Harris High School, is the son of Mrs. Clara Dodson Hairston, Fieldale, and the late Jacob Dodson. … In addition to the Silver Medal, Dodson has had a number of suggestions adopted which has resulted in the savings of thousands of dollars to the Federal Government.

25 years ago: As members of the Martinsville detachment of the 2174 Garrison Unit prepare for possible deployment to Germany, family members are learning how to ensure a smooth transition on the home front. “I don’t think it’s hitting them full force,” Family Support Group Director Pam Robertson said of the impact on the troop’s families as they await a possible mobilization order.

