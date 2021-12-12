Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 13

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2021. There are 18 days left in the year.
75 years ago in the Bulletin: Employees of Gravely Novelty Furniture company were notified today that effective December 16 a general increase of 5 cents an hour will be made in all wage rates. This brings to total increase given Gravely Novelty Furniture company workers since July, 1945, to 27 1-2 cents an hour, plus the company’s vacation plans and other benefits. Average earnings at this factory now compare favorably with the highest paid in the Southern Furniture industry.
50 years ago: Two men, one posing as a doctor, the other as his aide, victimized an aged and grieving Axton woman Thursday, stealing $200 in cash while she was conferring with the “doctor,” according to the sheriff’s department. The woman was identified as Mrs. Augusta Jones, 81, of Rt. 1, Axton, whose son, Morton “Buck” Jones, was buried Tuesday.
Also in 1971: Obie Dodson, manager of the Document Service Division, U.S. Patent Office, was honored recently by the Department of Commerce with the Silver Medal award. Dodson, a graduate of Albert Harris High School, is the son of Mrs. Clara Dodson Hairston, Fieldale, and the late Jacob Dodson. … In addition to the Silver Medal, Dodson has had a number of suggestions adopted which has resulted in the savings of thousands of dollars to the Federal Government.
25 years ago: As members of the Martinsville detachment of the 2174 Garrison Unit prepare for possible deployment to Germany, family members are learning how to ensure a smooth transition on the home front. “I don’t think it’s hitting them full force,” Family Support Group Director Pam Robertson said of the impact on the troop’s families as they await a possible mobilization order.
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
- Cab
- Rear Wheel
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Car
- J.r. Hensley
- H.j. Meade
- Furniture
- J.d. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation
- Bulletin
- Manufacturing Plant
- Consummation
- Social Services
- Truck Driver
- Ruth
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Building Industry
- Worship
- Field
- Marshall
- Front Entrance
- Congregation
- Church Building
- Campaign
- Cost
- Ticket
- Consultant
- Steve Lemons
- Fee
- Clerk
- Donald Lawson
- R.l. Carter
- Calvin Clark
- Warrant
- Tom Tyree
- J.w. Clark
- Sales
- Desk Job
- Police
- Edd Barrow
- Maintenance Man
- Lineman
- Meter Reader
- School Board
- School System
- Building
- Richard L.
- Death Sentence
- Heating Oil
- Spill
- Laundry
- Adams Jr.
- The Virginia-carolinas Criminal Intelligence Network
- Joseph R. Taylor
- South Carolina
- Facilities
- Fare
- Pear
- Gasoline
- Jacob Dodson
- Pam Robertson
- Department Of Commerce
- Axton
- Augusta Jones
- Manager
- Gravely Novelty Furniture Company
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!