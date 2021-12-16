Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 20

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Miss Bessie Davis, it is stated, has received the appointment as Stamp Deputy Collector in Martinsville, to succeed Mrs. W.H. Gravely, who was appointed under the previous administration and has held the office for several years. Miss Davis will be inducted into the office today.

75 years ago, these classified ads:

WOMEN as well as MEN Regularly employed may apply for a cash loan. Loans up to $250 or more, City Finance & Small Loan Corp., over Service Printing, 15 ½ Bridge St., C.K. Sparrow, manager.

Ronk’s Radio Service Pickup & Delivery: For sale: 15 cu. Ft. Coolerator deep Freeze Box; Premier and Westinghouse; vacuum cleaners; as excellent gifts for the housewife. 116 E. Main. Dial 8289.

For sale: One laundry heater. Dial 9137.

50 years ago: With the scheduled construction start of Sugartree less than a year away, local officials and corporate representatives seem agreed on only two points that the project could represent an economic bonanza for the area, and that local cooperation – either the absence or presence of it – will make or break the development. Because the matter of cooperation is even brought up as a subject for discussion, many, including Sugartree officials, privately doubt whether sufficient interest and acceptance of the project exists to overcome problems which still cloud its future.

25 years ago: Martinsville voters will be using new voting machines when they go to the polls Tuesday to vote for the 20th Senatorial District representative. In July, Martinsville City Council voted to delay use of the ES 2000 Accu Vote machines until after the November elections because they feared that some voters may not understand the new machines.