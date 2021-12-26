Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec.27

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are 4 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: On motion, the Clerk of the Council is directed to instruct the Sergeant to collect from land owners on Starling Street who had agreed to loan the town a portion of the costs of the paving on said street as set forth in an agreement heretofore submitted to the Council, the amount of such loans respectively.

75 years ago: The new $750,000 Martinsville General hospital will open its doors to patients Monday, Dec. 30, it was announced today by E.P. Waller, chairman of the Building committee. Mr. Waller said the Shackelford hospital will begin closing this coming Sunday and patients at that institution will be moved by ambulance to the new hospital.

Also 1946: Postmaster J.R. Gregory was thankful this morning that the rush at the local postoffice was over. He said that 290,000 one and one-half cent stamps were received here, but this morning only 20 were left. The sale of these stamps broke all records here.

50 years ago: Three persons injured during a Christmas morning house fire which killed five young girls are on the road to recovery today as investigations into the tragedy continues. The pre-dawn fire swept the two-story frame house seven miles east of Martinsville on a knoll overlooking Rt. 57. Two families, 13 persons in all, were in the house when the blaze erupted.

Also in 1971: Police today are searching for burglars who removed $2,250 worth of clothing Thursday from Russel’s Store, 21 E. Main St.

25 years ago: As with that battery-powered bunny, Christmas shopping just keeps going and going. Preston Hill, manager of K-Mart, said people traditionally come out after Christmas to buy the half-priced Christmas decorating items.