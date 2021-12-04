Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2021. There are 25 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Plans Accepted for Handsome New Methodist Church Building to Cost $50,000: At a church meeting after the morning service Sunday plans of the proposed new church building were shown to the congregation who of course were greatly interested in the appearance and character of their future house of worship. It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars, and will be located on the site of the present parsonage with the front entrance on Church street about forty feet from the end of the triangular slip of land narrowing to the east.

75 years ago: The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed and will not reopen until Tuesday morning. It was also reported that all the Marshall Field plants at Draper, Spray and Leaksville will be closed until Tuesday in a move to conserve fuel.