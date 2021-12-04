Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2021. There are 25 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Plans Accepted for Handsome New Methodist Church Building to Cost $50,000: At a church meeting after the morning service Sunday plans of the proposed new church building were shown to the congregation who of course were greatly interested in the appearance and character of their future house of worship. It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars, and will be located on the site of the present parsonage with the front entrance on Church street about forty feet from the end of the triangular slip of land narrowing to the east.
75 years ago: The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed and will not reopen until Tuesday morning. It was also reported that all the Marshall Field plants at Draper, Spray and Leaksville will be closed until Tuesday in a move to conserve fuel.
50 years ago: Elmer E. Dalton, supervisor-elect from the Blackberry District and the Democratic House ticket of A.L. Philpott, Garry DeBruhl and Randall O. Reynolds, conducted the most expensive campaigns in the November elections, county campaign spending reports indicate. The report shows the House campaign cost $7,307.16. Dalton’s campaign against incumbent supervisor S.E. Moran cost $4,347.41.
15 years ago: A committee spearheading efforts to improve J. Frank Wilson Park needs to raise about $7,500 to hire a consultant to prepare design plans. About half of the consultant's $15,000 fee already has been pledged, said committee co-chairman Steve Lemons. He said that he is confident the rest of the money can be raised before the end of this month.
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
- Cab
- Rear Wheel
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Car
- J.r. Hensley
- H.j. Meade
- Furniture
- J.d. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation
- Bulletin
- Manufacturing Plant
- Consummation
- Social Services
- Truck Driver
- Ruth
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Building Industry
- Worship
- Field
- Marshall
- Front Entrance
- Congregation
- Church Building
- Campaign
- Cost
- Ticket
- Consultant
- Steve Lemons
- Fee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!