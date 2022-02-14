 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

  • 0

Today is Monday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2022. There are 320 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Month of March has been set aside as “Kill the Rat Month” in Henry county and everyone is urged to make war on the rat during this time. Every known way should be used to kill them. For those who wish to poison them Barium Carbonate, which is one of the poisons recommended, will be furnished free to all who call or as long as it last at the County Clerks Office in Martinsville beginning Feb. 25.

75 years ago: Petitions are being circulated in both city and county requesting that the City Council and Board of Supervisors refuse to pass an ordinance prohibiting the sale of beer on Sundays.

Also 1947: There is a 26-inch large and beautiful colored doll in the window of the Baldwin Drug Company. The doll will be given to the most popular “Runner” in the Negro History Week Doll Contest. The contest will close Saturday, February 15, at 9:00 p.m.

People are also reading…

50 years ago: The proposed land use plan of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, often misinterpreted by the more than 300 persons in attendance, was vigorously denounced Thursday night in a public hearing. The good-natured gathering, dominated by a large gathering of Patrick County landowners, expressed as much opposition to the WPPDC as to the plan itself.

25 years ago: Construction on an OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall will begin this summer, and the business is expected to open by fall. … Construction on a 57,285-square-foot Kroger’s in the mall already has begun. The national grocery store and office supplies chain will join J.C. Penney’s, Sears, Belk and a new Goodies Family Clothing, along with 49 national and regional retailers and restaurants in Liberty Fair Mall.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

1922: Marks Store destroyed, Globman's suffered smoke damage in Public Square fire; 1947, H. Grady Moore earns Silver Beaver; 1972, Chamber of Commerce takes poll on Blue Law; 1997, U.S. Senator John Warner introduces legislation to fund I-73 in the area.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

1922: The poolroom in town burned - the night after a store had; 1947, city ordinance against wine and beer sales on Sundays mulled; 1972, The $60 million Sugartree park on 58 in Axton depends on zoning; 1997, The Collins Funeral Home William and Susan Collins make $405,000 stock gift to PHCC.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

1922: At the Methodist Church a Prohibition agent urges citizens to help enforce the law; 1947, Sgt. Everett Marshall Bennett makes to cover of Life magazine; 1972, City starts new garbage pickup routine; 1997, 5 B's embroider plant plans huge operation here.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

1922: "An Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice" is caught; 1947, sugar rations will have to continue if housewives want their fair share; 1972, Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store is bigger than ever; 1997, Del Ward Armstrong says I-73 is important.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

1922: A cash-and-carry store, which "is not a Piggly-Wiggly as the public generally has been prone to call it," is fixing to open; 1947, Club Martinique is the swankiest club in town; 1972, Salvation Army is new; 1997, Pluma comes to Patrick-Henry Mall.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert