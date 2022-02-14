Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

Today is Monday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2022. There are 320 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Month of March has been set aside as “Kill the Rat Month” in Henry county and everyone is urged to make war on the rat during this time. Every known way should be used to kill them. For those who wish to poison them Barium Carbonate, which is one of the poisons recommended, will be furnished free to all who call or as long as it last at the County Clerks Office in Martinsville beginning Feb. 25.

75 years ago: Petitions are being circulated in both city and county requesting that the City Council and Board of Supervisors refuse to pass an ordinance prohibiting the sale of beer on Sundays.

Also 1947: There is a 26-inch large and beautiful colored doll in the window of the Baldwin Drug Company. The doll will be given to the most popular “Runner” in the Negro History Week Doll Contest. The contest will close Saturday, February 15, at 9:00 p.m.

50 years ago: The proposed land use plan of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, often misinterpreted by the more than 300 persons in attendance, was vigorously denounced Thursday night in a public hearing. The good-natured gathering, dominated by a large gathering of Patrick County landowners, expressed as much opposition to the WPPDC as to the plan itself.

25 years ago: Construction on an OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall will begin this summer, and the business is expected to open by fall. … Construction on a 57,285-square-foot Kroger’s in the mall already has begun. The national grocery store and office supplies chain will join J.C. Penney’s, Sears, Belk and a new Goodies Family Clothing, along with 49 national and regional retailers and restaurants in Liberty Fair Mall.