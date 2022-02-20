 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 21

Today is Monday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2022. There are 313 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: In order to encourage and stimulate interest among the children in killing rats during the month of March a number of valuable prizes will be given away. … With a little effort some boy or girl can add a neat little sum to his or her bankroll. [ranging from $5 to $1)

Special prizes: Oldest rat: $2.50 by Mutual Insurance Co.; Longest Rat – Box of Candy, by Kearfott Drug Co.; Heaviest rat: Ring, By A.D. [illegible]; For most pounds of Rats – Ever Sharp Pencil, by Byrd’s Jewelry. For Whitest Rat – Box of Candy, by Martinsville Drug Co.; for Blackest rat – Quality Cake, by Martinsville Bakery. First 100 rat tails delivered by any one – Fountain Pen, by Central Drug Co.

75 years ago: All long distance bus travel through Martinsville came to a halt this morning as a result of the sleet and snow on the roads. None of the buses operated by the Greyhound company arrived in the city today but at noon it was said that buses going from Martinsville to Danville, Stuart, Bassett and Chatham were still in operation.

50 years ago: A local citizens’ steering committee will form a non-profit corporation to set up probation homes and a vocational training school for young juvenile offenders in the Martinsville area. If successful, the attempt to help young people with unhappy or maladjusted home lives will be the third such probation home in Virginia.

25 years ago: 

A local citizens’ steering committee will form a non-profit corporation to set up probation homes and a vocational training school for young juvenile offenders in the Martinsville area. If successful, the attempt to help young people with unhappy or maladjusted home lives will be the third such probation home in Virginia.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

