Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 28

Today is Monday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2022. There are 306 days left in the year.

1922: Miss Ashby- representing the Gossard Corset Co., will be at our store Monday, Mar. 6th, and will be glad to help you solve the corset troubles you have had if you will arrange to call during her stay with us. Holt, Price & Company.

Also 1922: Washington – The constitutionality of the woman’s suffrage, or 19th, amendment was sustained by the supreme court in a unanimous decision rendered by Justice Brandeis. The challenge came from the state of Maryland where Oscar Leser and others sought to prevent the registration of two women as qualified voters in Maryland.

1947: The absence of city police officers from their normal posts for 35 minutes yesterday after the 3 p.m. shift was today reported due to the fact that a mass meeting of the city policemen was being held at city hall to discuss dissatisfaction over existing wage schedules.

1972: A local committee trying to establish homes here for potential juvenile delinquents has learned it must set out on its own if its goal is to be realized. The state director of group homes, Ray Pardue, was called in to give the committee some pointers on probation homes, their establishment and operation. He spoke to the group Friday, but beyond a certain point, his usefulness was limited.

1997: Martinsville City Council approved on Tuesday unanimously an apparent low bid of $231,484 from Frith Construction … to build a temporary city jail. The temporary jail, to be located beside the current jail, is expected to cost about $178,000 a year to operate, and should be ready by July or August. Martinsville City Council ... approved a planning study that asks the state to pay 25 percent of a $10.6 million, 206-bed new jail.