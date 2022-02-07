Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

Today is Monday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2022. There are 327 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Martinsville’s newest store which is to be located next to the Martinsville Drug Store will be open to the public the first part of next week. This store is not a Piggly-Wiggly as the public generally has been prone to call it but is a “cash and carry” store and is one of a string of stores being operated by Mr. Jamison of Roanoke.

75 years ago: Lewis B. Stone, 45-year-old prominent Martinsville citizen and for more than 20 years actively identified with the furniture manufacturing industry in Henry county, passed away at 9:50 o’clock this morning a the Martinsville General Hospital where he had been a patient for several weeks.

Also 1947: Club Martinique, which has been described by its planners and builders as the finest equipped establishment of its kind in the South, will open for business on February 19, it was announced today by Bill Beams and Buck Whitlow, proprietors. Furniture for the swanky new club, which is located on Route 58 in East Martinsville, are now being installed and reservations for opening night will be taken beginning February 10.

50 years ago: About 45 persons attended the dedication Sunday of the newly established Salvation Army unit at Broad and Brown Streets. At an open house event immediately following, approximately 200 additional persons visited the new united, headed by Capt. and Mrs. Jack Engle.

25 years ago: An influx of new businesses, sparked in part by changing shopping patterns and a facelift for the facades, is giving a shot in the arm to the Patrick Henry Mall in Martinsville. A Pluma outlet is expected to open in the former Holdren’s buiding in the mall, according to Bill Vaughn of R.C. Realty Corp., which owns the property.