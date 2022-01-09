Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 10

Today is Monday, Jan. 10, the tenth day of 2022. There are 355 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: Bank of Fieldale chartered. J. Frank Wilson elected president: The State Corporation Commission has recently granted a charter to the Bank of Fieldale and it is the intention of the promoters of this new institution to begin operating at once. The charter allows for a capitalization from $15,000 to $50,000, and those who have taken stock in it are not entirely Fieldale citizens but are generally scattered all over the county.

75 years ago: Trucks operated by local motor lines were not in operation today as all signs indicated that a strike will go in effect here soon. … At the UIU hall on Fayette street, it was said that nothing official was known concerning the threatened strike but that it was reported that a man from Roanoke will be here to take charge of the strike.

50 years ago: James R. Wade and Robert Lieteau have enlisted in the Navy and will attend nine weeks of basic training at Greatlakes, Ill. Wade is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Otha W. Wade and Lieteau is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert K. Lieteau, both of Martinville.

25 years ago: The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a Martinsville judge’s decision that a Martinsville City Council report on up to $27 million in possible future municipal capital projects is a public document and must be released. The Supreme Court [several illegible words] in Williams’ rulings on the Virginia Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against city council by the Martinsville Bulletin. Williams rulings were: That a report called “Martinsville 2000” became a public document when it was distributed to Martinsville City Council members in a May 1, 1996, closed session even though copies of the report were later returned to the city manager …