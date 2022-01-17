Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 17

Today is Monday, Jan. 17, the sixteenth day of 2022. There are 349 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: A death of unusual sadness was that of Mrs. Frank Stafford, wife of Dr. Frank Stafford of the Blue Ridge Sanitorium, but whose paternal home is at Thessalia, Va. On Christmas Day after an illness of a few hours, Mrs. Stafford died at the Sanitorium. It is said that Mrs. Stafford complained of a headache, and it is supposed she made a mistake and took a poison tablet, thinking at the time she was taking a headache tablet. For nearly two years Mrs. Stafford was Supt. of the Lucy Lester Gen. Hospital Martinsville.

75 years ago: City Council last night accepted the resignation of Hannibal N. Joyce, who had served Martinsville for almost 10 years as city attorney, effective February 1, and unanimously agreed on William. F. Stone, Joyce’s law partner, as his successor.

Also 1947: Frances Hay, field director of the American Red Cross, will be the principal speaker of the annual meeting of the Henry county chapter at the Lee Telephone auditorium on January 24, commencing at 7:30 p.m.

More 1947: Following the closing of the Richmond district OPA office Wednesday, announcement was made that in the future all applications for sugar rationing coupons in this section are to be mailed to the Atlanta regional OPA headquarters.

50 years ago, this photo caption: Before the cold wave struck Saturday, the area was enjoying above normal temperatures. These pink camellias were blooming in the yard of Mrs. Emmett A. Stover, 117 Brown Street. Then on Saturday the temperatures dropped below zero.

25 years ago: The location for widening U.S. 58 to four lanes from Stuart in Patrick County to Hillsville in Carroll County was approved Thursday by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.