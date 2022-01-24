Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 24

Today is Monday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2022. There are 341 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Under the auspices of the Mildred Lee Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, appropriate exercises were given in the High School auditorium last Thursday in honor of Gen. Robert E. Lee. The program, which consists of songs and essays concerning Gen. Lee, was furnished by the pupils of the Grammar and High schools.

75 years ago: Members of the Optimist Club stood and cheered for five minutes last night when Irving Groves Jr. was named as first citizen of Martinsville for 1946 and presented with a silver bowl by Thomas Burch on behalf of the club.

Also 1947: Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Ford will leave tomorrow morning to visit at various points in the gulf states and then go deep into Mexico … On this trip Mr. Ford will do what he can to advertise the City of Martinsville. On his trailer has been painted “We Are From Martinsville, The Friendly City of Progress – the Best City in Virginia.”

50 years ago: State Police today are looking for the driver of a car which struck a cow on Figsboro Road and left the car in the roadway. Minutes later it was struck by another car. Pershing Lee Kendrick, 33, of Rt. 3, who smashed into the abandoned car in the southbound lane about a mile outside the city, told Trooper J.T. Francis he did not see the car as he approached it from the Hairston Bottom area.

25 years ago: Three nurses who were on duty during a hostage-taking drill last year at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County have filed a civil suit seeking $30 million, claiming they were traumatized over the event and have not been able to enjoy their jobs since.

These snippets come from past editions of the Henry Bulletin (later called Martinsville Bulletin), which are archived at the Martinsville Branch Library.