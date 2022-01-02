 Skip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 3

Today is Monday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2022. There are 362 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The holidays were enjoyed very much around Fontaine. There was so much visiting we can’t even begin to remember it all. The coldest weather of the season was recorded here Monday when the mercury went down to ten. A very sad death occurred here Christmas eve when Mr. Jim Minter passed away leaving a wife and six children. Interment was at Martinsville. Our teachers have returned to their schools. Miss Dora Frye has returned to Roanoke.

75 years ago: Supt. M.L. Carper announced today that Miss Sue Matthews had been appointed as principal of the Central Grammar School and that Ben Ramsey will take charge of the adult night classes. He said the shift was made because of the fact that the Junior and Senior High schools are being consolidated.

Also 1947: Colored News by R.T. Anderson: Miss Gertrude Gravely, of New York City, is spending her short vacation here as the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gravely, Fayette Street. After a delightful stay here at the home of her mother, Mrs. Fannie Lampkins, Mrs. Martha Burk has returned to her home in New York City.

50 years ago: The New Year started at midnight Friday, but the stork didn’t hear about it locally. It was 10:48 a.m. Sunday before the first baby was born at Martinsville Hospital. The first arrival was Tina Michelle Miles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Miles of Martinsville.

25 years ago: Imagine tourists rolling out of buses in uptown Martinsville with open checkbooks and pens in hand to buy from a string of furniture outlet stores. That is a family dream, and it is already on the way to becoming a reality. It started with the Martin family’s store, The Showroom, and grew recently with the family’s purchase of 10 buildings in uptown.

 

