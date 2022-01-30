Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

Today is Monday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2022. There are 334 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Kiwanis Club of Martinsville held an unusually interesting meeting last night in Municipal Hall. Under the new plan of the Club to have classification entertainments the Bankers and Capitalists conducted the meeting last night and the least that can be said is that the meeting was an entire success from start to finish and the committee is to be congratulated on the ingenuity and efforts expended in arranging such an interesting and instructive program.

75 years ago, this ad: We have a nice selection of all-purpose cabinets in several sizes. All metal construction with glossy enamel finish. $10.95 up. Henry County Furniture. Co., established 1900. J.W. Townes – B.M. Townes. On the Square. Dial 5368.

50 years ago: Spies armed with sophisticated listening devices could in not-too-distant future tap your television set if it’s hooked to a two-way cable. Without your knowledge, they could listen to and record the programs you watch, your transactions with the department stores and banks, even your living room conversations.

25 years ago: RICHMOND (AP) – The House of Delegates has overwhelmingly approved legislation repealing a 1979 law allowing doctors to prescribe marijuana for cancer or glaucoma patients.