Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 14

Today is Monday, March 13, the 73rd day of 2022. There are 292 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: In the presence of an immense throng of onlookers on the Public Square Tuesday morning more than one hundred gallons of illicit whiskey captured recently by Martinsville policemen were poured into the mud and water partly filling the excavation of the little oval shaped space which is to become, when properly soiled and planted with grass, a little park in the center of the square.

1947: A recapitalization by Chief James E. Minter and Capt. George Harrison showed today that the Martinsville Fire Dept. answered 122 fire calls during 1946. Eighty-nine of the blazes were extinguished by use of the booster tanks on the three trucks, 11 were out on arrival of the department, eight were false alarms and hydrant connections were made in 14 instances. The report showed that trash and leaves were the principal worries during the year for the Fire Dept. Such fires caused 38 alarms.

1972: Who knows what Fred Martin will come up with next? He has had camels, llamas, antelope, lions and wildcats at various times at his farm near Martin’s Riding Stables east of town. And today Mrs. Martin tells us they have about 16 head of Brahma cattle which they picked up in Georgia but which originally came from the West. … All the other unusual animals are now in zoos, some at Circle M near Stuart and some at a new zoo at Natural Bridge.

1997: Family Life Services Inc., a pregnancy counseling center, may close by the end of the month if financial contributions do not pick up. “We’re in really serious trouble,” said Director Cathy Philbrook. “This is our seventh year and it’s always been kind of up and down. If we don’t get some real response from the community, we’re just going to have to close.”

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin which can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.