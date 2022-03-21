Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 21

Today is Monday, March 21, the 80th day of 2022. There are 285 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fire discovered about 9:30 o’clock Wednesday night destroyed two dwelling houses on Jackson Street in the Western section of town. One of the house was owned and occupied by Sam Redd and the other by Martha Wade, Through the prompt helpfulness of neighbors, most of the contents of both houses were removed, before the progress of the fire made entrance into the buildings impossible.

1947: S.M. Schrelbfeder, general manager, said this morning that two units of the Jobbers’ Pants Co. which have been idle two weeks today will be reopened for production as soon as the excess stock of products manufactured at the plants can e cleared out and marketed. About 600 employees of Plant 3, off Fayette street, and Plant 4, in the old Sparrow Gravely tobacco firm building on High street, were made idle …

Also 1947: George W. Branham spoke on safety in the home and at work in a talk before the Business and Professional Women’s club at Henry Hotel last night.

1972: The home of Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Neely, Sheffield Terrace, was the scene of a beautifully appointed tea, in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Ridgeway Garden Club on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 o’clcok. Yellow and green was reflected in all the appointments.

1997: Henry County has been awarded a $40,000 state grant to pay for removal of tires from an Axton tire dump, according to Irisburg District Supervisor Paula Burnette. The funds, provided through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Waste Tire Trust Fund, will be used by the county to hire a contracted to clean up the site. The dump, located on Stoney Mountain Road, is estimated to contain about 40,000 tires.