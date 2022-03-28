Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 28

Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The phonograph is one of the great inventions of modern times, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent in perfecting and building talking machines. There is one particular phonograph which for general excellence is unsurpassed, possessing qualities lacking in other makes: The Brunswick Phonograph, Martinsville Music Company, M.W. Gregory , Mgr.

1947: So far in our preview of “The Little Man Hops,” a musical comedy to be presented by the Charity League March 29 at the high school at 8 p.m., we met the Little Man in a garden, followed him on his first hop to Iceland, shuddered with him in the Jungle, and are about to accompany him on his next hop to the Horror Chamber.

Also 1947: Personals: Patients admitted to the Martinsville General Hospital Wednesday were: Mrs. Edith Philpott, 230 Moss street, city; W.T. Walton, 717 Jefferson street, city; and Miss Virginia Spence, Bassett. Discharged Thursday from the General Hospital were: Mrs. O.T. Dillon, Route 2, city; Mrs. Elizabeth Herton, 214 Stuart street, city; Mrs. Margaret Hilton, Bassett; and Mrs. Eddie Chaney, Route 1, Bassett.

1972: The Figsboro Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will sponsor a Gospel Sing on Good Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Featured will be the Ambassadors, with Kathy Cobler, The Believers and The Harmonettes.

1997: The Liberty Fair Mall Leggett Store officially became a Belk store this morning. Store Manager Hugh Hagood and his staff watched as ... Aurelia Foster, store Pacesetter Superstar sales award winner, and Cordia Terry, store employee with the longest service record of 38 years, cut the ribbon to reopen the renamed store.