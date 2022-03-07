Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 7

Today is Monday, March 7, the 66th day of 2022. There are 299 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922, these classified ads: Pigs for sale - $5.00 each at 8 weeks old. Shoats 12 to 15 weeks $8.00 each. Apply to Piedmont Stock Farm, Church Rd. Va. / For sale: One L.C. Smith Typewriter, Model No. 8, in excellent condition. Address box 151, or Phone 392. / Miss Ashby- representing the Gossard Corset Co. will be at our store Wednesday, Mar. 8, and will be glad to help you solve the corset troubles you have had if you will arrange to call during her stay with us. Holt, Price & Company.

1947: The year 1946 proved to be a banner one from a standpoint of new construction in Martinsville and adjacent counties, facts and figures gathered from various authentic sources reveal, showing that nearly $3,000,000 in new building was authorized or started here during that period.

1972: The area’s two representatives in the House of Delegates Monday voted against a bill permitting licensed restaurants to set up cocktail lounges, but voted in favor of allowing brown-bagging at parties in restaurant and hotel banquet rooms. The House adopted both of the Senate-passed measures.

1997: The Business ’97 trade show will include a display welcoming 5 B’s and Applied Felts, two new industries in the area. “We’ll be welcoming those two industries to our community and we’ll be doing it at our booth,” said Larry Aydlett, executive vice president of the Martinsville—Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Also 1997: The fifth annual executive meeting of Guys and Dolls Inc., which has a local chapter, met Saturday at the Dutch Inn. Representatives from cities in four states attended.