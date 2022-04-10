Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, April 10

Today is Sunday, April 10, the 100th day of 2022. There are 265 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The East Martinsville Clubs, on the night of March 20th held a very successful community meeting. Mr. A.D. Beckner the Supervisor of this District, spoke on the different branches of the work that the Extension Division is trying to do in our county through its agents.

Also 1922: The many friends of little Randolph Turner are glad to know he is doing so nicely. We hope he will soon fill the vacancy at his home. He is missed so much by his school mates, and especially by his neighbors where he would run in and cheer the afflicted, or “play checkers with Mr. Ford.”

1947: Classified Ads: Furnished bedroom for rent, men only. 34 Ellsworth St. / Room and board for two gentlemen. Dial 5206. / Furnished bedroom for rent, men only, 115 Askin Street.

1972: A cast of more than 100 Martinsville area residents will perform in “Top Hat Review 1972,” which will be presented by the Women’s Auxiliary of Martinsville and Henry County on Friday and Saturday nights, April 14-15, at 8 p.m. in Martinsville High School on Northside Drive.

1997: Du Pont and Virginia Tech have announced grants totaling $105,000 to support the Piedmont School-to-Work Initiative. The grants were announced Monday night at a meeting of the Piedmont School-To-Work Consortium’s Executive Committee at the Patrick County School System Administration Building.

Also 1997: Thirty-six local non-profit organizations have said they could use a community volunteer center, Martinsville City Councilman Elizabeth Haskell said Tuesday. The Martinsville Volunteer Center Steering Committee received responses from 38 local non-profit local organizations about a volunteer Center. … Each of the agencies said they use volunteers.