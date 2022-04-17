Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, April 17

Today is Sunday, April 17, the 107th day of 2022. There are 258 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Contract has been entered into for the erection of the new Methodist Church. The Eubank & Caldwell Company of Roanoke ere the successful bidders.

1947: By R. T. Anderson: Prof. and Mrs. E.N. Taliaferro, their children, and Prof. Giles, of Thyne Institute, Chase City, were the holiday guests of relatives and friends. / James and Harry P. Williams Jr., Washington D.C. students, have returned to that city after spending a few days here with their parents, Dr. and MRs. H.P. Williams, West Fayette Street. / Miss Juanita Manning, county school teacher, spent the week-end in Abingdon with relatives and friends.

Also 1947: Whittle Field located on the South Side will be completed, ready for use this summer, it was learned from the Recreation Department today. With a junior size football field and baseball diamond already finished, other playground features are to be added to provide the children in this section a place to play. … Located in a section of the city where the child population is very heavy, the Whittle playground, when finished, will embrace about four acres between Oak and Askin street.

1972: A $2.5 million allocation for construction of U.S. 220-58 Martinsville bypass was given tentative approval Thursday by the State Highway Commission at Natural Bridge.

1997: Local band The Rogues will start off the six-month TGIF concert series in uptown Martinsville this Friday in the Bridge Street parking lot from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. TGIF, a monthly summer concert series sponsored by the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association, entered into its fourth year Friday. Admission is $2 and refreshments will be available.