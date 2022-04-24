Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, April 24

Today is Sunday, April 24, the 113th day of 2022. There are 252 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: School prizes won in rat campaign: Horsepasture School Mrs. Kellog teacher 1st prize, $5; Hall School, Mrs. Tom Hill teacher, 2nd prize, $250

Individual prizes: Linwood Stone, most rats killed, No. 237, 1st prize, $2.50; Allen Haynes, 163 rats killed, 2nd prize, $1.50; Frank Craig, 149 rats killed, 3rd prize, $2.50; Robert Giles, rats killed 68, $1.50

Bassett School, R.F.D. 1, Bettie Hairston teacher 1st prize $2.50

Special prizes won: Thomas Self, oldest rat, 8 years, $2.50 by Mutual Benefit Insurance Company; Macon Purcell, largest rat 16 ½ inches, Box Candy, Kearfott Drug Co.; Tom Hill-Blackest rat, Quality Cake, by Martinsville Bakery; Linwood Stone, 1st 100 rat tails turned in, Fountain Pen, Central Drug Co.

1947: Members of the Retail Merchants Association will hold their annual Ladies’ Night program this evening, at the Club Martinique, beginning at 6:30 o’clock, according to plans being perfected today by the organization. Some 200 members and their guests will be in attendance …

1972: SPACE CENTER, Houston – Apollo 16 explorers drove halfway up a moon mountain Saturday, dodging through huge boulders, to reach the highest point on the moon ever visited by man. … They covered about six miles on the moon’s surface, including a rugged 750 to 800-foot drive up Stone Mountain, high in the Descartes Mountain region.

1997: About 60 West Side residents expressed support Monday for building single-family homes on the six-acre site that once houses the R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal. The comments came during a neighborhood meeting Monday evening on the site, now owned by the city. “It’s just what we had hoped would happen,” said Gloria Hylton of Second Street.