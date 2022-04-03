Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, April 3

Today is Sunday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2022. There are 272 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: John A. Ramsey and Rieves S. Hodnett, representatives of the Martinsville High School, went to Bedford on last Thursday and won the victory over the Bedford High School in debate on Thursday evening. The query for discussion was Resolved, That the State of Virginia should furnish free textbooks to all students in public schools.

1947: 60 homes, small but modern in all respects, will be erected in Martinsville and near Ridgeway within the next six months, it was announced last week by Lester brothers … Forty-three of the homes will be erected in Mason Heights, south of the new furniture plant in Ridgeway, and 17 on Scuffle Hill, about three-quarters of a mile south of the W.M. Bassett Co. Plant in this city.

1972: A day after Treasury Secretary John B. Connally talked with leading chain-store executives about the high cost of food, three supermarket chains moved to stop the spiral. Grand Union and Winn Dixie put freezes on current prices Thursday. Safeway Stores Inc. cut beef priced in its 246 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

1997: Clearview Elementary School Principal Bill Via said he will leave the Martinsville School System with fond memories of his first job at Albert Harris and the people who have helped him along the way. After 45 years in the city schools – 12 as a student and 33 as an educator – Via will retire at the end of the school year in June.