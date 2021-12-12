Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 12

Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: Announcement! We now have in stock, a nearer complete line of fancy groceries than we have ever kept. We cater to all who appreciate good things to eat. Now listen: Then phone in your orders, or come to our store—our canned Peaches, Pears, Cherries and Apricots stand second to none. Our canned Corn, Snaps and Pears are of the most select quality. We have taken great pains in selecting our candy for Christmas; Come: Take a look at our line and be convinced. Beck Grocery Co., Phone 116, Martinsville.
75 years ago: Work on the construction of the new colored hospital in Martinsville will commence next week and E.P. Waller, one of the local men who has shown an interest in the project, said that it will probably be completed in three or four months. He said that the plans call for the erection of a 30-bed hospital but that it will be designed so that it can easily be enlarged. … It was said that the site will be a suitable one as it is on a knoll on the James estate property off Armstead street.
50 years ago: The Martinsville City Planning Commission Tuesday agreed to hold public hearings on two matters including a townhouse type project at Blankenship Road, and tabled to other requests including one for extension of city water and sewer facilities to serve a car wash and gasoline self-service facility planned at Virginia-Carolina Drive and Armory Road.
25 years ago: The Martinsville City Council tentatively approved a hike in taxicab fares at Tuesday’s meeting. Yellow Cab Company of Martinsville is asking that the fare for each mile be raised from $1.20 to $1.60; the initial fare be raised from $1.15 to $1.35; and the waiting fare be raised from $10 an hour to $24 an hour.
