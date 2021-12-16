Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 19

Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Sales at the Tobacco Warehouses of Martinsville will close next Tuesday the 20th instant, and reopen on Tuesday January 3rd. Sales will be conducted both on Dec. 30 and January 3rd. Prices this week have held up well and the market continues in excellent shape with the promise of prices as good or better in January.

75 years ago: The Martinsville Public Library has been presented with a 1946 set of the Encyclopaedia Brittanica by the A to Z Book Club. Mrs. Zola Davis, librarian, said today that this was the finest gift ever made to the local library. The set, bound in a handsome red cover, arrived here last week and was placed on the shelves this morning.

50 years ago: The City of Martinsville and Henry County would receive approximately $33.7 million for primary and urban highway projects – in addition to other road funds – under a [illegible but appears to be 16-) year construction program proposed Thursday by the State Highway Commission.

Residents of Stultz Road were assured Thursday that proposed improvements to the road for the accommodation of truck traffic would not “apparently damage” the value of their homes.

Also 1971: Pepsi Colas 8 pint bottle 69 cents plus deposit; Milk Half Gallon Container, 39 cents; Sausage, Penn Haven, 1 lb., 65 cents; Amour’s Gold Bond Turkeys 35 cents/pound; Jumbo eggs 49 cents/dozen;

25 years ago: At first glance Virginia Windle’s collection may appear to be the product of a large rummage sale, but to her it represents nearly half a century of hard work, unwavering determination and fond memories. During the past 50 years, the local historian has collected 1,181 shoes, 300 hats and 500 dresses, suits, coats and pieces of lingerie