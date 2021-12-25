Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 26

Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2021. There are 5 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Be it ordained by the Council of the Town of Martinsville that automobiles and other vehicles be brought to a full stop not less than 10 nor more than 30 feet from the crossings respectively, of the streets hereinafter named: on approaching the crossing, at the junction of Main and Walnut Street; the crossing at the junction of Church and Bridge Street … [listing several intersections] and that proper “Stop” signs be places at appropriate places to warn drivers of the requirements of this ordinance.

75 years ago: A Chanukah program was presented by the pupils of the Ohev Zion Sunday School on Sunday, December 22, celebrating the Jewish Holiday of the rededication of the temple. The following pupils presented a varied program: Donnie Zachary, Marilyn Altschull, Gary Fusfeld, Carol Eisen, Dicky Globman, Barry Greene, Naomi Altschull, Esther Lynn Kaplan, Judd Schreibfeder, Patricia Rudman, Rhona Weinstein, Beverly Altschull and Cynthia Feldman.

50 years ago: Five young girls, ages 2 to 7, died in their beds Christmas morning when a pre-dawn fire swept through an old two-story frame house seven miles east of the city on a knoll overlooking Rt. 57. Three other persons, including the girls’ grandfather, received extensive burns. Six other persons in the house escaped shaken, but for the most part uninjured.

25 years ago, this photo caption: The Bassett Church of the Brethren has been presenting a live nativity scene beside the Bassett Rescue Squad. Taking part are Sharon Mills, Rt. 2, Bassett, as Mary; Doug Jones, Rt. 1, Bassett, as Joseph; and Stuart Edwards, Rt. 6, Bassett, Shelley Dunkley, of Ridge Road, Collinsville, and Wilson Ferguson, of Rt. 7, Martinsville, as the Three Wise Men.