Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 5

Today is Sunday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2021. There are 26 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Soon another “Siren” of the big business world will send its mighty sound, resounding amongst old Henry’s beautiful hills and proclaim to our town, county and State the consummation of another gigantic Furniture Manufacturing Plant known as the J.D. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation, which is another big product of the shrewd mind of the man at its head, Mr. J.D. Bassett, who is a native son of Henry’s hills, and one who has perhaps done more than any other man in our County to put Henry among the best counties in Virginia. He has been at the head of one of the largest and best furniture manufacturing concerns in the south for the past 20 years.
75 years ago: Officers here have been informed that three long-term convicts, who made a daring escape from the Pearman rock quarry in Guilford county, N.C., were seen in Henry county yesterday. The three men escaped by kidnapping a highway department truck driver and made their getaway under a hail of bullets.
50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors may decide Monday night in a special meeting to back down on its latest decision to finance construction of a new jail on Lester Road by juggling funds or seek other means of financing the project.
Also in 1971: There soon will be a Local Committee on Standards of Quality made up of county school officials to assist in upgrading instructional and academic programs in county schools.
15 years ago: The closing of the Boaz and Ruth of Martinsville and Henry County store on Jones Street in Martinsville held a silver lining for the Martinsville-Henry County Boys and Girls Club. The store donated its buildings to the club. The club then sold them on Nov. 30 for a little more than $30,000 ...
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
- Cab
- Rear Wheel
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Car
- J.r. Hensley
- H.j. Meade
- Furniture
- J.d. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation
- Bulletin
- Manufacturing Plant
- Consummation
- Social Services
- Truck Driver
- Ruth
- Martinsville And Henry County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!