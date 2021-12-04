Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 5

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Soon another “Siren” of the big business world will send its mighty sound, resounding amongst old Henry’s beautiful hills and proclaim to our town, county and State the consummation of another gigantic Furniture Manufacturing Plant known as the J.D. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation, which is another big product of the shrewd mind of the man at its head, Mr. J.D. Bassett, who is a native son of Henry’s hills, and one who has perhaps done more than any other man in our County to put Henry among the best counties in Virginia. He has been at the head of one of the largest and best furniture manufacturing concerns in the south for the past 20 years.