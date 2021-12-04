 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 5
0 comments
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Dec. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2021. There are 26 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Soon another “Siren” of the big business world will send its mighty sound, resounding amongst old Henry’s beautiful hills and proclaim to our town, county and State the consummation of another gigantic Furniture Manufacturing Plant known as the J.D. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation, which is another big product of the shrewd mind of the man at its head, Mr. J.D. Bassett, who is a native son of Henry’s hills, and one who has perhaps done more than any other man in our County to put Henry among the best counties in Virginia. He has been at the head of one of the largest and best furniture manufacturing concerns in the south for the past 20 years.

75 years ago: Officers here have been informed that three long-term convicts, who made a daring escape from the Pearman rock quarry in Guilford county, N.C., were seen in Henry county yesterday. The three men escaped by kidnapping a highway department truck driver and made their getaway under a hail of bullets.

50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors may decide Monday night in a special meeting to back down on its latest decision to finance construction of a new jail on Lester Road by juggling funds or seek other means of financing the project.

Also in 1971: There soon will be a Local Committee on Standards of Quality made up of county school officials to assist in upgrading instructional and academic programs in county schools.

15 years ago: The closing of the Boaz and Ruth of Martinsville and Henry County store on Jones Street in Martinsville held a silver lining for the Martinsville-Henry County Boys and Girls Club. The store donated its buildings to the club. The club then sold them on Nov. 30 for a little more than $30,000 ...

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TWCP
Features

TWCP

Reader’s theater returns to the Black Box Theatre this weekend with “An O. Henry Christmas.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert