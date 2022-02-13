Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today is Sunday, Feb. 13, the 44th day of 2022. There are 321 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Sutherlin block of store buildings in Martinsville was visited by another fire Saturday morning when the poolroom operated by Draper & Draper was completely destroyed by fire. It was only the night before at the store of M. Marks which is in the same block of buildings was consumed by flames. The pool room which is located between the Bulletin Orric and the 5 and 10c Store was operated by Henry and Worty Draper.

75 years ago: City Council last night promised attorneys for persons opposed to such action that they will give them a chance to explain their position before adopting any ordinance outlawing wine and beer sales in the municipality on Sundays.

50 years ago: Sugartree officials have confirmed adequate zoning must be adopted in Henry and Pittsylvania counties before construction can begin on a $60 million park. … Jim Wilson, vice president in charge of Sugartree operations … said Lakeside Corp. plans to maintain the area’s natural setting on portions of the park abutting Rt. 58. Disorderly development around that section, he said would be incompatible and inconsistent with the natural atmosphere to be sustained in the park.

25 years ago: William A. Collins Jr. and Susan Adams Collins have made a $405,000 stock gift to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation. As a result, the guy in William F. Stone Hall will be named the Susan Adams and Willian A. Collins Gymnasium, college officials announced Wednesday. William Collins owned Collins Funeral Services in Bassett. In 1966, he and his wife bought McKee Funeral Services in Martinsville and formed the Collins/McKee Corp.