Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 20

Today is Sunday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2022. There are 314 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Wednesday evening at about seven o’clock two men in a five passenger Dodge car containing eight-four gallons of mountain booze and armed with a double-barreled shotgun loaded with buckshot were captured by Martinsville police officers H.J. Meade and J.C. Minter about one mile east of town limits on the Danville road. About six thirty policemen Meade saw an apparently heavily laden Dodge car making its way at a speed which indicated haste along the Fieldale road in the direction of Martinsville.

75 years ago: All arrangements have been made for the opening of Club Martinique on the Danville highway in the eastern part of the city tonight. Louise Sheldon and her all-girl orchestra have been secured to play for the opening of this establishment which is being billed as “The South’s newest and most beautiful nightclub.”

50 years ago: Heirs of the H.C. Gravely Estate today purchased for $36,000 at public auction property owned by Memorial Public Library at 303 E. Church St. Gravely heirs own a lot adjacent to the newly-purchased land, where the late Sen. Thomas G. Burch’s home once stood. The library will use proceeds to expand facilities.

25 years ago: Placing technology as one of its top priorities, the Martinsville School Board plans to ask city council for $1 million in local funding for 1997-98. School Superintendent Ira Trollinger said the school board agreed earlier this year to ask city council for $1 million each year for the next five years for technology … Internet access throughout the school system at a cost of more than $120,000.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

