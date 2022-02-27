Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 27

Today is Sunday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2022. There are 307 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Martinsville Drug Company, Incorporated, a Corporation chartered under the laws of the State of Virginia and doing business as Retail Druggists, hereby gives notice that it will apply to the Circuit Court of Henry County, Virginia at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on April 3 1922 for a license to dispense and sell, store and keep for sale, pure fruit, ethyl and grain alcohol, pure whiskey, and pure brandy for Scientific, medical, pharmaceutical, and mechanical, purposes …

[Editor’s note: Also registering intent to apply for the same, with nearly identical notices, were C.P. Kearfott and Sons and The Central Drug Company Incorporated]

75 years ago, this photo caption: The five Girl Scouts above have won the highest Girl Scout awards available – the Curve Bar. The awards were made recently to Mary Lou Thomas, Margaret Scott Hooker, Anne Thomas, who also has a five-year pin for Girl Scout membership, Anne Chapman and Joyce Via. All are members of Troop 3, of which Mrs. Frederick Burke is leader.

50 years ago: Academic growth may be retarded for the next two years at Patrick Henry Community College unless the Senate Finance Committee restores part of $650,000 cut from the original PH operating budget. This is the conclusion drawn from remarks made today by Dr. Sherman Dutton, PH president. Tuesday the House of Delegates failed to restore fund cuts from the $1.43 million originally requested for two-year operation of the school.

25 years ago: Improved costs controls at Tultex Corp. and revenue gains in licensed products are two factors being credited for an 8.7 percent increase in the company’s sales over the past fiscal year and an 8.8 percent increase in fourth quarter earnings, announced this week.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.