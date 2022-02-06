Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today is Sunday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2022. There are 328 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Last night at about 8’o’clock Police Officers Harold Stultz and Roy Hensley, having information that put them on the lookout for whiskey runners, captured an Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice at Acme Garage where the machine had been stopped on account of car trouble threatening a break down.

75 years ago: Prompt action by Congress authorizing continuous rationing and price control of sugar after March 31 will be necessary if housewives and small industrial users are to be assured of a fair and equitable supply of this scarce commodity at reasonable prices, in the opinion of H.I. Tuggle, Secretary-Treasurer of the Martinsville Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Inc.

Also 1947: Some of the workers who have been on strike at the three Martinsville knitting mills since November have verbally applied for their jobs, according to reports her this morning, but plant executives were not available for a statement today.

50 years ago: Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store sale will be “bigger and better than ever” this year, according to Mrs. Dan Greene, chairman. The Sisterhood has selected a convenient location in Martinsville’s downtown shopping area for sale. The Outlet Store is located at 42 E. Church St., formerly occupied by Blanche’s Shoppe.

25 years ago: Pushing forward the Interstate 73 project is of “extremely high priority,” Del. Ward Armstrong told local officials at a dinner in Richmond on Thursday. “I know of no other single thing that we can do that will have a greater impact on economic development than for us to construct that highway,” said Armstrong, D-Stanleytown.