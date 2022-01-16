Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 16

Today is Sunday, Jan. 16, the fifteenth day of 2022. There are 350 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Local Red Cross December Nursing Report: Schools visited, 16; Children inspected, 345; Notices sent to parents, 288. Defects found: Vision 34, Teeth 174, Tonsils 123, Hearing 2, Skin 16, Underweight 50, Orthopedic 1 Unvac. 91. Defects corrected during December —Vision 6, Teeth 55, Tonsils 5, Skin 16, Gained in weight 96, Vaccinated 34.

75 years ago: Jaycee Wastepaper Collection will be held Sunday afternoon.

Also 1947: To dedicate forty new Bibles placed in the school by the Martinsville Council on Religions Education, two special services were held for the religious education classes in Central Grammar School on Monday. At the first of these services, for the fifth and sixth grades, the Rev. Chevis Horne spoke on “The Use of the Bible in the Army.”

50 years ago: Piedmont Trust Bank in 1971 had its best year in history. Charles Brown, president announced last week that the bank reached record highs for earnings, resources, loans and deposits.

Also 1972: G. Dillard Norman, Martinsville, has become a registered representative with Wheat, First Securities, Inc. member firm of the New York and American stock exchanges. The announcement was made by A. Jack Lester III, vice president and manager of the Martinsville office.

25 years ago: At Peggy West’s house, it still looks a lot like Christmas. The Patrick County voter registrar has been so busy dealing with three elections within 70 days that there hasn’t been time for dismantling decorations, including the 6-foot white pine tree in her living room. Remnants of the holiday are everywhere.

