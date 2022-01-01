Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 2

Today is Sunday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2022. There are 363 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Perhaps in no sphere of commercial activity has there been so much development in recent years as in photography. Marvelously efficient new appliances have been devised and old methods have been substantially improved. It is now one of the most modern of all businesses, or perhaps it might more accurately be termed a profession…. In Martinsville and the surrounding section a concern whose work happily reflects the noteworthy improvements in this sphere is the Reed and Davis Photo Company. The modern establishment of this concern is located at 112 Wall Street.

75 years ago: Five ambulances carried patients this morning from the Shackelford to the new Martinsville General Hospital. The first patient arrived at the new hospital at 8:45 and at 11 a.m. all patients had been moved.

50 years ago: The recently organized Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department has elected new officers for 1972. They are: Carl Terry, president; Curtis Randolph Stone, vice president; Mrs. Jean Joyce, Secretary; and Mrs. Charlene Craig, treasurer.

25 years ago: Six members of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees are greeting plans for a new museum facility at the old hospital site in Martinsville with optimism. “It’s a great location. It would be a great thing for Martinsville, the combination of the park with the museum would be really terrific,” said board chairman Dr. William A. Shear of Farmville.

Also 1997: Inmate populations at local jails have dropped, but officials say the decline is not because of fewer crimes or arrests. Both the Martinsville City Jail and the Henry County Jail have been averaging about 10 fewer inmates a day than they housed last year.