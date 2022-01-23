 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

  • 0

Today is Sunday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2022. There are 342 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Notice: Estrayed: One red and one black calf came to my home about two weeks ago. Owner please come and prove property. Geo. Minter, Rt. 1, Martinsville.

75 years ago: The newest furniture store in Henry County will open for business Friday when the Troxler Furniture Company moves into its new building at 25 Fayette street. The new cinder-block, glass brick building is two stories with merchandising space on three floors.

Also 1947: The A to Z Book Club met Monday evening at the home of Mrs. Leon Globman on Hundley street. / Mrs. Coates Carter was hostess to the Garden Club Auxiliary when it met at the Town House yesterday afternoon. / Arrangements of spring flowers decorated the home of Mrs. E.G. Acker on Mulberry when she entertained members of the Martinsville Garden club. Mrs. Will Pannill presided … Mrs. J.M. Groves presented a program on “Foundation Planting.”

People are also reading…

50 years ago: By Helen Black: Landscaping the grounds of the historic Henry County Courthouse on the Square will begin this spring if the Steering Committee for the landscape project has its way. [Committee is] Raymond Ferrell, Douglas Frith, Mrs. Thomas B. Stanley Jr., S. Sutton Flythe Sr., James M. Thomasson, Mrs. J.B. Sapp, Judge John D. Hooker.

25 years ago: Martinsville Police Officer Mike Swanson is spending his week packing to prepare for active duty in Bosnia. Swanson, a five-year veteran of the police department, was called by his National Guard unit at 1 a.m. Saturday. He is to report to Danville, where his unit is based, at 8 a.m. Friday.

These snippets come from past editions of the Henry Bulletin (later called Martinsville Bulletin), which are archived at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 20

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 20

 1922, a fire destroys the Bassett train station, and the loss included Mrs. J.D. Bassett's luggage; 1947, auditions held for a Community Theater production; 1972, Blue Laws case-- after a bust in which sheriff buys panty hose and a dog collar on a Sunday -- loses in Supreme Court appeal.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert