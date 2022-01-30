 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 30

  • 0

Today is Sunday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2022. There are 335 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Signe Patterson, the dancing beauty of the old and new world who created such a sensation with her dancing in … [London, Paris and New York City] will appear in person at the Hamilton Theatre in Martinsville, Va., on next Tuesday night, Jan. 31st, in a repertoire of Swedish, Hindu, and Hawaiian dances with “The Hawaiian Musical Revue,” an elaborate singing and dancing extravaganza. … Signe Patterson is the first real honest-to-goodness Paris, London, and New York star that has ever appeared in person in Martinsville.

75 years ago: Members of City Council voted strong support for a proposed ordinance to prohibit the sale of beer and wine in the city on Sundays and explained to a delegation of ministers last night that the reason no action had been taken on the matter was because Council had received no word from the Henry Board of Supervisors on the matter.

People are also reading…

50 years ago: State Assistant Atty. General Gerald Baliles will ask Richmond Circuit Court today to set aside an injunction which tells Henry County to stop polluting Beaver Creek and Jones Creek in Villa Heights. The injunction was filed Jan. 1 at request of the State Water Board.

25 years ago: The scavenging of Henry County’s green box dumpsters is becoming a problem that the sheriff’s officers are putting their noses into, police said. Henry County Sheriff’s officers have increased monitoring of the county’s 24 green box sites, looking for people illegally dumping or scavenging in the dumpsters, said Lt. Kimmy Nester of the sheriff’s department.

Also 1997: The merger of the Martinsville and Henry County social services departments has been approved by the state Social Services board.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

 1922: George Minter looking for the owner of a calf who wandered onto his property; 1947: garden clubs and a book club meet; 1972, committee plans landscaping of the county courthouse; 1997, city police officer Mike Swanson prepares for active duty in Bosnia.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 25

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 25

1922: Martinsville hardware store has sale on wagons; 1947, Hubert Pratt of Spencer wins 4-H dairy competition scholarship; 1972, Henry County tries again for new jail; 1997, group goes to Richmond to ask for money to tear down Martinsville General Hospital.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 20

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Jan. 20

 1922, a fire destroys the Bassett train station, and the loss included Mrs. J.D. Bassett's luggage; 1947, auditions held for a Community Theater production; 1972, Blue Laws case-- after a bust in which sheriff buys panty hose and a dog collar on a Sunday -- loses in Supreme Court appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert