Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 30

Today is Sunday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2022. There are 335 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Signe Patterson, the dancing beauty of the old and new world who created such a sensation with her dancing in … [London, Paris and New York City] will appear in person at the Hamilton Theatre in Martinsville, Va., on next Tuesday night, Jan. 31st, in a repertoire of Swedish, Hindu, and Hawaiian dances with “The Hawaiian Musical Revue,” an elaborate singing and dancing extravaganza. … Signe Patterson is the first real honest-to-goodness Paris, London, and New York star that has ever appeared in person in Martinsville.

75 years ago: Members of City Council voted strong support for a proposed ordinance to prohibit the sale of beer and wine in the city on Sundays and explained to a delegation of ministers last night that the reason no action had been taken on the matter was because Council had received no word from the Henry Board of Supervisors on the matter.

50 years ago: State Assistant Atty. General Gerald Baliles will ask Richmond Circuit Court today to set aside an injunction which tells Henry County to stop polluting Beaver Creek and Jones Creek in Villa Heights. The injunction was filed Jan. 1 at request of the State Water Board.

25 years ago: The scavenging of Henry County’s green box dumpsters is becoming a problem that the sheriff’s officers are putting their noses into, police said. Henry County Sheriff’s officers have increased monitoring of the county’s 24 green box sites, looking for people illegally dumping or scavenging in the dumpsters, said Lt. Kimmy Nester of the sheriff’s department.

Also 1997: The merger of the Martinsville and Henry County social services departments has been approved by the state Social Services board.