Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 9

Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2022. There are 356 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: The First National Bank, Martinsville, Va., Comparative Statement of Resources: December 31, 1901, $138,850.02 … Dec. 31, 1921, $1,597,595.26. Our deposits have increased $556,000.00 in three years.

Also this 1922 ad: To Automobileists: We are very glad to record the appreciation being shown by the local people as well as tourists of the facilities of our up-to-date Church Street Service Station. A.D. Beckner, Prop’r.

75 years ago: Former Senator Thomas G. Burch said today that the sharp drop in tobacco prices on the Old and Middle Belts was due to several causes but one of the main causes was the large crop which had been produced in this nation during the past two years.

50 years ago: Lawyers for the state and county government have hammered out an agreement calling for no court action against the Henry County Public Service Authority, providing pollution of Jones and Beaver creeks stops by March 1 this year. … It followed a move by the State Water Control Board last Friday to obtain a temporary and permanent court injunction against the PSA, to prevent the unauthorized discharge of untreated sewage wastes into the county streams.

25 years ago: Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Stanleytown, said he agrees – at least in principle – with most of the proposals and ideas in Gov. George Allen’s State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night. … State Sen. Roscoe Reynolds, D-Ridgeway, said he thinks Gov. George Allen has realized the importance of bipartisan leadership by promoting several ideas that appeal to both parties in his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.

