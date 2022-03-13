Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, March 13

Today is Sunday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2022. There are 293 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922:

Headline: Important Ordinance Adopted By the City Fathers Tuesday. Council in regular session fram traffic and sanitation regulations- new sewer lines to be laid and metal garbage cans required- Trucks with chains prohibited on streets.

1947: Despite the snowstorm which enveloped Martinsville and Henry county early today the Bassett Rotary Club reported that it is expecting a large crowd to be on hand for the Barter Theatre production, “State of the Union,” at 8 p.m. tonight in the Bassett high school auditorium. Several hundred tickets have been sold by Rotarians and a large number were purchased by Martinsville residents.

1972: A North Carolina gospel music promoter accused of cashing a bad $250,000 check has been sent to Southwestern State Hospital in Marion for observation. … Baker is charged with cashing a $250,000 back check March 29, 1971, at the Patrick County branch of First National Bank of Martinsville and Henry County. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office say Baker was arrested when he tried to cash a second check for the same amount at the bank April 1, 1971.

1997: Construction on a temporary Martinsville jail is causing some confusion in the parking lot behind the city municipal building, a city official said. David Reeves, community development specialist for Martinsville, said motorists can no longer drive directly behind the municipal building and around the city jail to get to the drive-through window on the west of the building. Instead, drivers must come in from the east on Chestnut Street or from the west on Moss Street.

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin which can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.