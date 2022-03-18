Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, March 20

Today is Sunday, March 20, the 79th day of 2022. There are 286 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Women’s Christian Temperance Union met with Mrs. J.W. Booker, Jr., Tuesday evening with a splendid representation in attendance. The welfare of the town was discussed and some good resolutions passed.

1947: Members of the Snip ‘n’ Stitch club met Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. William Poffenbaugh. A very favorable report was given as to the outcome of the Bazaar which was presented at the Henry Hotel recently.

Also 1947: D.L. Minter, America Furniture Co., blanked all plant contestants for the title of checker champion in the Industrian Tourney held at the Armory last night by the Industrial Recreation Association. H.E. Mize of Martinsville Cotton Mill made second place in the event, and Ovid Jordan of DuPont came in third.

1972: Boy Scouts in the city of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties were placed in a new 21-county Blue Ridge Mountains Council Tuesday night.

1997: Citing the city’s decision to spend $10.6 million on a new jail, members of the Martinsville School Board said they hope the city also will provide money for renovations at Albert Harris Elementary School.

Also 1997: Interstate 73 advocates who want to participate in Road Rally IX to develop strategies to promote funding of the proposed highway must register by Monday. Asheboro, N.C., I sthe site of the March 26-27 ralley to be csponsored by the I73-74 Corridor Associaiton. … Last year, about 200 members of the association spent two days in Martinsville discussing I-73 issues.

