Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, March 27

Today is Sunday, March 27, the 86th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Thursday night federal prohibition officers made their first invasion of Henry county, so far as known, within the last six months and made a rather rich haul in the neighborhood of Rough and Ready Mills, seizing four cars containing an aggregate of 40 gallons of corn whiskey and arrested three men who were in charge of the liquor cars.

1947: Only one liquor still has been seized during March, it was said yesterday at the office of Martinsville ATU and ABC agents. During February the local post led the state in the number of stills seized and men arrested. In that month nine stills were confiscated and 18 men were arrested.

Also 1947: With $87,444 raised for Martinsville General Hospital in two days, solicitors were working today to bring the $125,000 hospital fund raising campaign to an end this evening.

1972: Mrs. S.G. Lawing was elected president of the Blue Ridge Garden Club for 1972-73 from a slate of officers presented by Mrs. W.S. Craig, chairman of the Nominating Committee, when the Club met in Mrs. Craig’s home on Rives Road on Monday. Other officers elected were: Vice-president, Mrs. A.L. Burch; Secretary, Mrs. A.D. Harrell; Treasurer, Miss Louise Grogan; Parliamentarian, Mrs. J.F. Wyatt; Historian, Mrs. Eugene Minter; Reporter, Mrs. J.E. Whitaker; and Courtesy Chairman, Mrs. F.E. Sites.

1997: Money is the main issue facing Interstate 73/74 supporters right now, a local official speaking from Road Rally IX in Asheboro, N.C., said this morning. George Lester, chairman of Job Link, comprised of leaders from North Carolina and Virginia who have supported the proposed interstate, said talks at an I-73/74 rally in Asheboro, that began Wednesday, are focused on funding the $6.5 billion highway.