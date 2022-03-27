Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, March 27

Today is Sunday, March 27, the 86th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The handsome and commodious new theatre at Fieldale has been leased by Mr. J.W. Hamilton of Martinsville and the first picture program will be shown next Saturdaynight. The Fieldale theatre is a handsomely constructed building of brick and concrete with tile floor and a seating capacity of about 500.

1947: Mrs. W.C. Ratcliff entertained at her apartment on Mulberry Friday afternoon from 3:30 to 5 o’clock honoring her son, Billy, who celebrated his fourth birthday. Guests were Ronnie Folks, Ann and Puddin’ Minter, Norma and Joe Slaydon, Donna and Betsy Witt, Phil Hodnett, Gray LaPrade, Frances Ann Barrow, Judy Rice, Carl Currin, Kay Isley, Louis Eanes, Jimmy Grogan, and Janes Jones.

1972: Henry County began searching today for a new executive secretary to replace Bob Grant, who will leave the post July 1 to become executive director of the county’s Public Service Authority. The board of supervisors decided to hire a new administrator Monday. The decision was unexpected and the matter was not on the board’s agenda. The decision caught Grant somewhat by surprise. He said he had planned to resign before July 1, to take over the new full-time PSA job.

1997: After a lengthy presentation by Martinsville, the Henry County Board of Supervisors said “No, thanks” to a city proposal to study the construction of a multi-purpose building. … Reed Creek District Supervisor Mike Seidle said the idea might be attractive to Martinsville, but the county has different priorities. “It just looks like, to me, the county’s very involved in economic development,” said Seidle.

Also 1997: More than $1,040,000 in Martinsville and Henry County real estate changed ownership in February, with a total of 291 separate transactions being admitted to official records.