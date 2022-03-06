Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, March 6

Today is Sunday, March 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The many friends of Irving Groves will be glad to learn of his election as Secretary and Treasurer of the newly organized Piedmont Trust Bank of Martinsville. Mr. Groves until recently was connected with the Martinsville Cotton Mill but resigned with them to accept the position with Piedmont Trust Bank.

1947: The city of Martinsville today boasts an unofficial population of more than 18,000, with the expectation that by the time the 1950 federal census is taken, this figure easily will pass the 20,000 mark.

1972: Help Wanted-Female: Ages 18 to 35, evening shift. No phone calls please. Apply in person at Kenney’s Family Drive-in, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. / Curb waitresses, kitchen help, fountain waitress for night shift. Full or part time. Good pay. Call 647-8576 or apply in person at Jan’s Dutch Boy, in the center of Collinsville. Cashiers – Full or part time. Apply in person, Hardee’s, Memorial Blvd., no phone calls, please.

Also 1972: Prices at Gibson’s: lettuce, 19 cents a head; tomatoes, 19 cents per pound; bananas, 10 cents a pound; onions, 25 cents for three pounds; cabbage, 8 cents a pound; eggs, 39 cents a dozen. Gibson’s was on U.S. 220 North, Collinsville.

1997: The new museum of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a grand opening Saturday to inaugurate its effort to increase interest in and awareness of the area’s past. On a mission to preserve the old Henry County Courthouse and move the museum into the courthouse, the society also hopes to increase donations to that cause through the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Museum, said Eric Monday, vice president of the society.