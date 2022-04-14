Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, April 14

Today is Thursday, April 14, the 104th day of 2022. There are 261 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Several business men of Martinsville, including T.G. Burch and J.E. Howard, are in Richmond to-day to urge the State Highway Commissions to make an allotment of State road funds for the construction of a hard surface road from Martinsville to Fieldale.

1947: Film Developing By Mail: Mail us 35 cents and any 6 or 3 exposure roll of film with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. We will develop your film and return it to you promptly. 12 or 16 exposure film, 45 cents. Extra prints from your negatives size 127-120-620, 4 cents each. Size 116-616, 5 cents each. Size 113-122-130, 7 cents each. Capital Cut-Rate. Martinsville, Va.

1972: “Shadow of Your Smile” is the theme for the Fieldale-Collinsville High School beauty pageant to be held Friday and Saturday. One hundred and twenty-five girls will be participating in the two-night affair beginning at 7:30 p.m.

1997: The Rev. William Joseph Barber, who once helped area residents protest a hazardous waste station at R.P. Thomas Trucking, said Saturday that the property’s sale and new future are victories for the community. “Some persons, white and black, came together to take care of what was an eyesore and hazard and turn it into something helpful for humanity,” he said.

Also 1997: Patrick Henry Community College has packed its bits and bytes and headed for the information superhighway, and it’s paying for the five-year trip with a $1.6 million federal grant. Kathleen Holt, PHCC’s director of institutional advancement, said the grant, known as Title III, has allowed the college to provide all faculty and staff members with computers. The college had 40 full-time faculty members, 14 administrators and 37 support staff members.