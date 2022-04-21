Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, April 21

Today is Thursday, April 21, the 110th day of 2022. There are 255 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On Thursday evening last, “The Yokel,” a drama of three acts was given at the Fieldale Theatre by the Red Cross Chapter of Ridgeway. The actors showed much talent. This play had a good moral which was brought out splendidly before a large audience. The proceeds from this play will be used for the local Red Cross of the County.

1947: A cast of about 125 is rehearsing diligently for the May 2 of Snip’n’Stich’s Nimble-Thimble Parade. Miss Nancy Crank is music director and Miss Barbara Harding is commentator for this production. … Tickets for this production may be purchased from any students of the Home Economics Program, under the direction of Miss Mary Pace.

Also 1947: Plans have been announced for a public meeting of interested persons at Bassett High School tonight at 8 o’clock, for the purpose of organizing a Moose Lodge. A committee of D.I. Shelton and Hughes Shelton is in charge of arrangements.

1972: The Druid Hills Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association will provide an opportunity for residents of the community to roll back the calendar to the days of the pioneers, as they passed through Martinsville on horseback and covered wagons, when they stage their “Frontier Fair” on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also 1972: Martinsville has picked up 339 new voters since the November 1971 general election, bringing to about 9,640 the number eligible to vote in the councilman election May 2.

1997: A skateboarding contest drew 60 competitors, some from Roanoke and Greensboro, to the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville on Saturday. The contest was sponsored by the Area Skateboard Club and United Methodist Church, said Peter Durgom, youth and program director at the church’s Methodist Activities Center.