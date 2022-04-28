Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, April 28

Today is Thursday, April 28, the 118th day of 2022. There are 247 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Twenty-four lame little children were examined by the distinguished specialist, Dr. Graham of Richmond at the Municipal Building last Sunday. … In addition to these children several elder persons were examined for defects of limbs or lameness. The eminent specialist and surgeon was busy the entire day from his arrival at night in the morning until supper time. He left for Richmond on the 6:30 Norfolk and Western train Sunday evening. In the case of those parents who are unable to pay the expenses of hospital treatment or surgical operation in Richmond the state has made provision to pay such expenses at the Dooley hospital in Richmond, the Norfolk and Western Railway furnishing the necessary transportation without charge.

1947: Seed for quail and other small birds is now available for distribution to farmers of Henry County and officials of the Henry County Game and Fish Protective Association request that farmers willing to plant the seed contact Harry Turner, Willard Smith or Arthur Richardson in Martinsville.

1972: The outlook is bright for continuing city bus service without interruption next fall when the present franchised service by City Transit Co. ends. The outlook was expressed by appointed and elected Martinsville officials, who learned recently that the transit company would discontinue service.

1997: This year presented numerous challenges for members of the Class of 2000, but it has brought opportunities as well. Ten years ago, the Martinsville Bulletin started following 17 Figsboro Elementary School students in the Class of 2000. Since then, nine of the students have left the county schools. This fall, the remaining students in the Class of 2000 made the leap from middle school to high school.